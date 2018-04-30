Oil perky as Netanyahu talks about secret Iran plan for nukes

Speaking to his country in a TV address, the Israeli prime minister says his government has information showing Iran as secretly working to build nuclear weapons.

Israel intends to share the incriminating documents with the U.S. and the IAEA, says Netanyahu.

A source tells Bloomberg the U.S. has verified the authenticity of the documents.

Oil has moved to near session highs, up 1.15% at $68.95 per barrel.

