Selloff in Celgene overdone - Evercore

Evercore ISI's Umer Raffat (OUTPERFORM/$155) says the selling pressure on Celgene (CELG -5% ) is an overreaction to the bear thesis of a one-to-three year delay in refiling its marketing application for MS med ozanimod. He expects the company to resubmit its application by late summer/early fall, adding that the potential two-year animal study related to the safety of principal metabolite CC112273 could be done on a post-marketing basis.

Source: Bloomberg

