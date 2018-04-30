Toshiba paid down debt to open memory chip unit options

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) accelerated paying down its debt to diminish the influence of lenders wanting a speedy sale of the chip unit to the Bain-led consortium.

Toshiba repaid over 40% of owed debt to banks in one quarter. The company owed 900B yen ($8.23B) at the end of last year to six lenders. The figure has now shrunk to around 500B yen.

Nikkei Asian Review notes that the move has fueled speculation that Toshiba could consider a different route to the sale.

The chip unit sale is stuck in an antitrust review in China and might not complete by the due date of May 28. Toshiba’s Plan B? A Toshiba Memory IPO instead of the sale.

