With deal done, Sprint and T-Mobile schedule earnings reports

With a merger deal now part of yesterday's news, Sprint (S -15% ) has scheduled its Q4 earnings announcement for Wednesday after the closing bell.

Earlier, merger partner T-Mobile (TMUS -7.5% ) set its own earnings for tomorrow (Tuesday, May 1) after the closing bell. T-Mobile has set its earnings call for 4:30 p.m. ET tomorrow.

Sprint will hold its call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

With analysts expressing skepticism that the deal can get government approval, Sprint is seeing its worst day in months. Today's low of $5.50 is the lowest point for Sprint since April 10, when it took a leap based on reports that deal talks had restarted.