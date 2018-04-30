Amazon Smart Home founder leaves company, plans to "goof off"

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Smart Home founder Charlie Kindel has left the company after five years.

In a blog post, Kindel explains his exit: “The pace of the past 5 years has finally gotten to me and I simply need to catch my breath. I’ve recently been joking with folks that “I used to get my adrenaline rush going heli-skiing. Now I just go into work.” I have a car restoration project that is two years behind schedule. My home automation system needs a complete revamp (it’s gotten a bit crusty since it was installed in 2001).”

Kindel’s current employment plans? “Relax and goof off.”

