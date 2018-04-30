Baker Hughes, W&T Offshore enter Gulf of Mexico development deal

Baker Hughes (BHGE +0.6% ) and W&T Offshore (WTI +3.7% ) announce a joint program to explore and develop as many as 14 drilling projects in the Gulf of Mexico.

BHGE will provide a full suite of integrated oilfield services and oilfield equipment including drilling, completions and production, and subsea production systems for the drilling projects, most of which are operated by W&T.

“This partnership with BHGE is the type of collaborative arrangement that is enabling renewed activity in the Gulf of Mexico," says W&T Chairman and CEO Tracy Krohn.