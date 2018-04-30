Barrick, NovaGold mining project in Alaska gets key environmental approval

Barrick Gold (ABX -1.7% ) and NovaGold Resources (NG +0.6% ) say their proposed Dolin gold mine in Alaska has received final environmental clearance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The proposed mine, which contains 39M oz. of gold in the measured and indicated (M&I) resource categories, is expected to require a $6.7B investment from the two companies, which are developing the assets in a 50-50 partnership.

The Donlin project to production is expected to take about four years for production to begin but has far to go in the permitting process before construction and operations can begin.