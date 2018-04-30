Google launches Nvidia Tesla V100 GPUS on cloud

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announces that Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Tesla V100 GPUs are now available for workloads on Compute Engine and Kubernetes Engine on its cloud.

The Nvidia P100 GPUS are also now out of beta and publicly available.

Amazon Web Services and IBM already offer V100s, the most powerful GPUs Nvidia makes for high-performance computing, and Microsoft’s Azure has them in private preview.

Nvidia shares are down 0.8% to $224.45.

GOOGL shares are down 1% .

