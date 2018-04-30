Apple gains on expectations of record capital allocation program

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are gaining ahead of earnings tomorrow and investor/analyst believe that the report could include a record capital allocation program.

Morgan Stanley thinks Apple could increase the capital return program by $150B.

Analyst Katy Huberty expects $210B in share repurchases, $52B in dividends over three years, and about $30B left on the table for acquisitions.

More estimates: Citi thinks the program will expand by $100B. GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives thinks Apple will repatriate $200B.

In January, Apple said it expects to pay $38B taxes on what it plans to repatriate, implying it will bring back nearly all of its $250B in overseas profits.

Apple shares are up 1.6% to $164.92.

