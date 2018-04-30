Circle the wagons it's Tesla earnings week

Tesla's (TSLA +0.7% ) earnings and management conference call arrive on Wednesday after the bell as the next chapter in the company's bid to mass produce electric vehicles plays out.

With the Q1 delivery tally already announced, and a bottom line loss of around $3.40 per share widely anticipated -- once again it's the Model 3 production update in the spotlight. Run rates, quality control, pricing and long-term targets on the Model 3 will all be dissected

KeyBanc likes the setup on Tesla into the report, and thinks commentary on gross margins on the Model S and Model X will be favorable. Meanwhile, several bearish firms are following the lead of Goldman Sachs in staying cautious into the report due to the lack of clarity on the timing of a Model 3 production pace of 5K per week or higher.

An item that could add a dash of volatility to Tesla earnings day would be an update on net Model 3 reservations. There's a huge variance between what the optimists and doubters believe are the net reservations on the books. Another wildcard could be a partnership or product announcement, especially if it involves China.

Add it all up and there's an element of share price volatility for both bulls and bears into the Tesla event. Shares of Tesla are down about 14% since the last earnings report from Palo Alto.

Sources: MarketWatch, Bloomberg