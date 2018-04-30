Shell says planning 'massive' expansion of Iraq gas venture

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it is fully committed to its natural gas joint venture in Iraq, even after exiting its oil assets in the country, and plans to raise its gas production there to as much as 1.4B cf/day by 2020.

Iraq’s gas development plans are focused on Basra Gas, a $17B, 25-year project in which the government owns 51%, Shell 44% and Japan’s Mitsubishi 5%; Basra Gas managing director Frits Klap tells Reuters that gas production from the venture - the top nat gas producer in southern Iraq - currently is 938M cf/day with further expansion planned to 1B-1.4B cf/day through two trains.

Klap says he expects the trains to be up and running by the end of 2020 and the number of trains could be raised to five, with a final investment decision due around the year-end.