Cash poured into bond funds in April

U.S. fixed-income ETFs saw $14.7B of inflows in April, according to BlackRock, bringing AUM to just over $600B. It's the largest monthly inflow since October 2014.

Equity funds have nearly $3T in AUM, and saw $8.6B of inflows this month.

The fast asset-gathering bond funds came alongside a sizable rise in yields, with the 10-year Treasury yield breaching 3% at one point, before pulling back to the current 2.935%.

