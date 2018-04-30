Petrobras says it reached debt deal with Eletrobras, aiding privatization

Petrobras (PBR -0.1% ) says it reached agreement with Eletrobras (EBR -1.6% ) over the renegotiation of part of nearly 20B reais ($5.76B) in debt owed to the oil company, a resolution that would be important in allowing a privatization process planned by EBR to move forward.

EBR has said it plans to auction off the power distribution units it holds in Brazil’s northern and northeastern regions in June, but PBR has threatened to hold up the process, citing the debts owed by EBR's distribution subsidiaries.

PBR says it will offer more information about the agreement at a later time.