Royal Caribbean seen as sleeper pick

Susquehanna analyst Rachael Rothman keeps a Positive rating on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL -3.2% ) after taking in the company's Q1 report and management update.

"We continue to believe the market is overly focused on the potential negatives of supply, and not focused enough on demand. New hardware, increased itineraries and pricing in Cuba, bundling, Excalibur, and ship upgrades should more than offset potential Caribbean softness, and we expect shares to move higher as we approach the all-important summer sailing season, and the narrative shifts from one focused largely on the Caribbean, to a focus on longer-haul, higher priced destinations like Europe and Alaska."

Susquehanna has a price target of $155 on Royal to rep 42% upside potential for shares.

