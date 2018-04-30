Diamond Offshore -3% as CEO says floater category still faces headwinds

Diamond Offshore (DO -3.3% ) drifts toward its lows of the day after reporting a smaller than expected Q1 loss alongside a 21% Y/Y decline in revenues.

DO says Q1 rig utilization came in at 52% from 47 % in the year-ago quarter but average day rates fell 4% to $351K; total operating efficiency was 97% vs. 94.1% in the prior-year quarter.

In its earnings conference call, DO CEO Marc Edwards said the floater category still faces many headwinds and he remains cautious on the deepwater drillship segment but that the group may be close to approaching bottom in both utilization and pricing.