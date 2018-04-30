Analysts and investors make predictions ahead of Apple earnings

Investors and analysts are making some final predictions ahead of tomorrow’s Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) earnings report, which could include light iPhone sales and a record-breaking capital allocation announcement.

Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi expects as few as 51M iPhones sold (consensus: 54M; last year: 50.7M).

Consensus estimates fro iPhone revenue has dropped from $39.7B in mid-April to $39.2B.

Gullane Capital Partners managing partner Trip Miller is more concerned with revenue in the Services segment, which missed analyst expectations in the last quarter with $8.6B. Consensus puts this quarter at $8.4B.

Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster thinks services will grow 18% to 20% in the quarter.

Apple execs want the business to hit $50B annually by 2021.

Apple shares closed today up 1.8% to $165.26.

