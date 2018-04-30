Contura Energy, Alpha Natural Resources to merge

Contura Energy (OTCPK:CNTE) and Alpha Natural Resources (OTCPK:ANRZQ) agree to merge in an all-stock deal, creating the largest U.S. producer of metallurgical coal and reuniting the two companies that were split following a 2015 bankruptcy.

The merged company, which sold a combined 12.6M tons of met coal in 2017 and will own 1B tons of coal reserves, plans to list its common stock on the NYSE when the deal closes, giving it capital for more acquisitions.

The company will retain the Contura Energy name and be led by Contura's existing management team, with Kevin Crutchfield continuing as CEO; Alpha Natural Chairman and CEO David Stetson will resign his role and join Contura's board.