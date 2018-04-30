Texas Roadhouse battles through labor inflation

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is slightly higher after reporting Q1 earnings and setting guidance largely in-line with expectations.

Company-owned comparable sales were up 4.9% to top the consensus estimate for a 4.1% gain. Domestic franchised restaurants saw a 3.9% increase in comparable sales.

Restaurant margin fell 75 bps to 19.2% of sales during the quarter as "ongoing" labor inflation was flet.

Looking ahead, Texas Roadhouse expects positive comparable restaurant sales growth and 30 restaurant openings, in 2018. Mid-single digit growth in labor dollars per store week, excluding the impact of higher guest counts, is also anticipated. Guidance also includes an expectation for an income tax rate of 15.0% to 16.0% and total capital expenditures of approximately $165M to $175M.

TXRH +0.62% AH to $64.50.

