Akamai Tech +2.3% on Q1 beats, 11% revenue growth

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares are up 2.3% aftermarket on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with an 11% revenue growth Y/Y. Guidance will come on the earnings call.

Revenue breakdown: Web Division, $353M (+16 Y/Y); Media and Carrier Division, $316M (+6%); Cloud Security Solutions, $149M (+36%); Internet Platform Customers, $44M (-14%).

Key metrics: Income from operations, $167M (+7%); operating margin, 25% (-1 percentage point due to two acquisition completions); adjusted EBITDA, $256M (+11%); cash from operations, $192M; cash and equivalents, $1.3B; share repurchases, $20M.

The earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM Eastern

