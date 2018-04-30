Integrated Device Tech reports Q4 beats, 28% revenue growth

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) shares are up 0.6% aftermarket on Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 28% Y/Y revenue growth.

Key metrics: Gross profit, 62.6% (+2.2 percentage points Y/Y); R&D expenses, $42.2M (+$1.2M); SG&A expense, $30.9M (+$3.7M).

Quiet Period: IDT’s next Quiet Period will start June 18 and extend until when the Q1 FY19 earnings release is published.

The earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release

Previously: Integrated Device Tech beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (April 30)