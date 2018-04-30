Harmonic posts narrower loss than expected; backlog hits record

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted a better than expected loss and beat revenue expectations, though its guidance midpoint fell on the light side of consensus in Q1 earnings.

Gross profit was up 17% Y/Y. Net loss fell to $1.1M from a year-ago loss of $11.2M.

Revenue breakout: Video product, $47.4M (up 4.2%); Cable Access, $8.03M (up 58.1%); Service, $34.75M (up 6.8%).

Bookings came to $102.6M (up from a year-ago $82.1M); backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter's end was a record $224.4M (up 21.8% from a year-ago $184.2M).

The company surpassed 32,500 over-the-top channels deployed globally (up more than 50% over six months ago).

For Q2, it's guiding to net revenue of $88M-$98M ($70M-$76M in video, and $18M-$22M in cable access); gross margin of 52%-54%; and EPS of -$0.07 to $0.02.

For the full year, it's forecasting revenues of $375M-$425M ($285M-$315M in video, and $90M-$110M in cable access); gross margin of 51%-52%; and EPS of -$0.22 to $0.18.

Cash at quarter's end was $52M vs. the prior year's $55.3M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

