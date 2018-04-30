Cognex -15.9% on Q1 misses, downside guidance, revenue warning

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares plunge 15.9% aftermarket on Q1 results that missed on EPS and revenue estimates. Downside Q2 guidance has revenue from $200M to $210M (consensus: $216.07).

Key metrics: Gross margin, 76% (-1 percentage point Y/Y); cash and equivalents, $803M; Debt, $0; cash from operations, $55M; share repurchase, $69M; dividends, $8M; capital expenditures, $13M.

Key quote from founder/CEO Robert J. Shillman: “Following a record year in 2017, we face tough comparisons this year, particularly in the second half, due to anticipated lower demand from consumer electronics—our largest industry vertical. Because of that, we believe that Cognex revenue over the next nine months will be relatively flat in total with the comparable period in 2017.”

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

