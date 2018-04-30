Gilead teams up with Verily to further understanding of disease profiles and responses to treatment

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) enters into a three-year collaboration with Alphabet's Verily Life Sciences LLC to further its understanding of certain disease signatures and responses to treatment with the ultimate aim of informing future drug discovery and development.

Verily will analyze biological samples and disease and treatment response data from Gilead's clinical trials leveraging its Immunoscape platform that combines immunogenic phenotyping and advanced computational analysis techniques to profile molecular characteristics of inflammatory diseases at high resolution.

Financial terms are not disclosed.

Update: Gilead will pay Verily up to $90M over the term of the agreement.