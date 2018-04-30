Stocks end lower after afternoon selling

  • Stocks drifted lower throughout the afternoon and finished at their worst levels of the day due to a bout of selling in the final minutes.
  • "We're in a sideways trading zone," says Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “Even though the environment looks good, there is concern that we could be seeing a slowing rate of growth partly due to interest rates and rising commodity costs."
  • All 11 S&P sectors finished in the red, with telecom services (-2.7%) easily the worst performing group following the Sprint (-13.7%) and T-Mobile US (-6.2%) merger news; the deal aimed at creating a larger carrier to better compete with AT&T (-1%) and Verizon (-4.3%) sent shares of all four companies sharply lower.
  • Among the other sectors, health care (-1.6%), industrials (-1.4%) and materials (-1.3%) showed relative weakness, while energy finished unchanged as June WTI crude oil futures crude futures popped 0.7% to $68.47/bbl after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu accused Iran of lying about its nuclear weapons development program.
  • U.S. Treasury prices moved mostly higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield sliding 2 bps to 2.94% while the two-year yield finished flat at 2.48%.
