Karyopharm's selinexor shows treatment effect in mid-stage myeloma study; shares up 22% after hours

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is up 22% after hours on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive results from its Phase 2b STORM study evaluating selinexor in heavily pretreated multiple myeloma patients, a Fast Track indication.

The overall response rate was 25.4%, including two complete responses and 29 partial responses. Mean duration of response was 4.4 months. Both are very positive results for this population of treatment-resistant patients.

The company plans to submit a U.S. marketing application in H2 followed by an application in Europe in Q1 2019.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, May 1, at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.

