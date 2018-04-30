SBA Communications logs Q1 beat with healthy margins

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) topped expectations with Q1 earnings where it logged solid margins and boosted backlogs.

It beat profit and revenue expectations, and adjusted funds from operations/share of $1.85 (up 9.5%) beat an expected $1.82.

Net income dipped 16% to $31.5M. EBITDA, meanwhile, was up 9.1% to $318.8M.

Site leasing revenue was up 8.3% (up 8.5% ex-forex) to $430.5M; site development revenue rose 7.8% to $27.8M. It added 400 sites to its portfolio during the quarter.

Tower cash flow rose 8.6% to $339M.

Shares were resilient today, up 0.8% in the wake of the Sprint/T-Mobile merger deal.

Conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release