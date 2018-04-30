WhatsApp founder exiting Facebook over clash on strategy, data (updated)

In an unusual move, WhatsApp founder Jan Koum has planned his exit after a clash with parent Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) over strategy and its approach to personal data, The Washington Post reports.

He'll also leave Facebook's board, according to the report.

The clash becomes more apparent considering WhatsApp's pledge to users that in selling to Facebook, the company would preserve the independence and protection of user data -- a promise it backed further by adding encryption in 2016, the Post notes.

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton left in November.

Koum is the only founder of a company acquired by Facebook to serve on its board.

Updated: Koum confirms the move in a Facebook post. "It is time for me to move on," he writes. "I'm taking some time off to do things I enjoy outside of technology, such as collecting rare air-cooled Porsches, working on my cars and playing ultimate frisbee. And I'll still be cheering WhatsApp on – just from the outside."