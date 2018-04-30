Reuters: Total, Siemens hope to sign Cuban LNG deal soon

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) hope to sign a deal soon with Cuba to build a 600 MW gas-fired power plant in the country, Reuters reports.

In the Matanzas Bay project 77 miles east of Havana, TOT would obtain the liquid gas from abroad and then store, process and supply it to the plant, which would be built by Siemens, according to the report.

Cuba’s total generating capacity is ~6K MW, and demand is increasing due to growing tourism and a new private sector.