DOJ/AT&T trial wraps with decision expected June 12

And that's a wrap on the main portion of the DOJ/AT&T (NYSE:T) antitrust trial over an $85B deal to buy out Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), as the two sides presented closing arguments and then began the wait for a decision in the landmark case.

That decision should come June 12, Judge Richard Leon says -- just nine days before the again-extended deadline on the merger deal itself. (The presence of appellate lawyers in the courtroom presents a messy prospect in case the verdict is appealed by one side or the other, which could add months of wrenches into the works.)

After the Justice Dept. recapped its opposition to the deal, AT&T counsel Daniel Petrocelli went hard at the government case, calling it a "house of cards" built on a faulty economic model.

Petrocelli drew a reaction from Judge Leon, Brian Fung reports, when he said AT&T's arbitration offer to rival TV providers gave leverage to distributors ("Leon seemed to nod slightly at this").