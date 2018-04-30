Tenet Healthcare Q1 top line down 2%; non-GAAP EBITDA up 26%; cash flow down 39%; earnings guidance raised; shares up 5% after hours

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Q1 results ($M): Revenues: 4,699 (-2.4%).

Net income: 99 (+286.8%); non-GAAP net income: 59 (+318.5%); non-GAAP EBITDA: 665 (+26.2%); EPS: 0.96 (+281.1%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.57 (+311.1%); cash flow ops: 113 (-39.2%).

2018 Guidance: Revenue: $17.9B - 18.3B (unch); non-GAAP EBITDA: $2.55B - 2.65B from $2.5B - 2.6B; non-GAAP free cash flow: $725M - 925M; EPS: $1.02 - 1.75 from $0.92 - 1.02; non-GAAP EPS: $1.36 - 1.70 from $0.73 - 1.07.

Q2 Guidance: Revenue: $4.475B - 4.675B; net income: ($5M) - 10M; EPS: ($0.05) - 0.10; non-GAAP EPS: $0.15 - 0.29.