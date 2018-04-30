Transocean turns lower after reporting Q1 loss, decline in revenues

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) -2.3% after-hours as it reports a larger than expected Q1 loss and a 15% Y/Y decline in total revenues to $684M

Q1 contract drilling revenues rose 5.5% Q/Q to $664M, primarily due to the addition of four harsh environment semi-submersibles when it acquired Songa Offshore, but gains were partly offset by reduced operating days on some ultra‑deepwater rigs that rolled off contract; results also include $38M in early termination fees on the Discoverer Clear Leader compared with $25M in the prior quarter.

Cash flows from operating activities declined to $103M from $141M in the previous quarter, also due mostly to the receipt in Q4 of the early termination payment related to the Discoverer Clear Leader.

RIG's acquisition of Songa Offshore during Q1 added $3.7B in contract backlog, which totaled $12.5B as of the April 2018 fleet status report.