Marathon Petroleum's deal for Andeavor will create largest U.S. refiner

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) led all S&P stocks today with a 13% gain following Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE:MPC) planned $23B purchase of ANDV, whose shares have surged 21% YTD and 73% over the past 12 months.

MPC fell 8% in today's trade, as the deal - which values ANDV at ~$152/share, or ~24% above Friday’s closing price and at an all-time high - was viewed as a "pretty full value" for ANDV.

If the deal closes, MPC would surpass Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to become the largest U.S. refiner, with 16 plants and ~3M bbl/day of capacity, a massive pipeline network through two partnerships it would control and a retail network of thousands of gasoline stations, says Tudor Pickering Holt, which does not anticipate any regulatory problems "given the disparate geographical markets of each company."

The combined company also is seen benefiting significantly from the eventual changes in pollution regulations that will force marine tankers to reduce sulfur emissions; the high-sulfur fuel oil currently used by ships that will soon be non-compliant accounts for ~4M bbl/day of global oil demand, according to Evercore ISI's Doug Terreson.