Deepwater section of first TurkStream gas pipeline complete, Gazprom says

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says work has been completed in laying the first string of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline in the deepwater Black Sea, as the project designed to eliminate Ukraine as a transit route for Russian gas to Turkey continues on schedule.

The 31.5B cm/year two-string pipeline is set to begin flowing Russian gas in 2019, with the first line set to flow gas directly to Turkey to complement supplies through the other Russia-Turkey Black Sea pipeline, Blue Stream.

Turkey is Gazprom's second biggest export market after Germany, as supplies reached a record high of 29B cm in 2017, 17% more than in 2016.