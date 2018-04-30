Clear Channel Outdoor -6.3% as operating income tumbles

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) is 6.3% lower postmarket after posting fiscal Q4 earnings that beat revenue expecations but contained operating income down for both the quarter and the full year.

Revenue ticked up slightly, but fell 0.3% after adjusting for a $26.7M impact from foreign exchange and an $18.2M impact from the sale of certain businesses.

Revenue in the Americas fell $11M (down 3.2%); international revenues were up 17.6M (up 4.7%).

But operating income dropped 64.3%, to $89.6M, and OIBDAN fell 11.8%.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.

