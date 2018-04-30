Quantenna +8.1% on Q1 beat, forecast for record revenues

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) is up 8.1% after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines and expectations for Q2 record revenues in its Q1 earnings report.

Gross profit was up 22.5% to $22.77M, on revenues that grew 19.1% to $45.1M.

Net loss widened on a GAAP basis, to $3.25M from a year-ago loss of $884,000; non-GAAP net income dipped to $1.16M from $1.22M.

Cash and equivalents stood at $24.6M, vs. $24.4M as of Dec. 31.

For Q2, it's guiding to record revenues of $51M-$53M, non-GAAP gross margin of 48% (plus or minus 100 basis points) and EPS of $0.07-$0.09.

