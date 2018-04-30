Supreme Court turns away Williams pitch to revive Constitution Pipeline

The U.S. Supreme Court declines to take up an attempt by Williams Cos. (WMB, WPZ) to revive the Constitution Pipeline project, which the natural gas industry had argued that New York's state government was usurping federal authority and acting as a veto on U.S. pipeline permitting decisions.

The project has been stalled since April 2016, when New York's environmental regulator rejected a water quality certification, which was upheld by the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Williams says it planned to continue pressing its case for a rehearing at the Federal Emergency Regulatory Commission.