Mudrick slams Globalstar's merger deal, weighs options including suit

Globalstar's (NASDAQ:GSAT) $1.65B deal to merge with FiberLight and Thermo is getting pushback from newly activist investor Jason Mudrick.

Mudrick's funds converted to an active stake earlier this month and offered $150M in nonconvertible financing, saying the stock was "deeply undervalued."

But in a new 13D, Mudrick says its funds believe "this proposed transaction to be ill-advised, not in the best interests of the Issuer’s shareholders and would substantially dilute the minority shareholders of the Issuer for the benefit of the Issuer’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer."

Mudrick says it's evaluating any and all options, including "commencement of litigation against the Issuer and its Board of Directors relating to, among other things, breach of fiduciary duties claims."