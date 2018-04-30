Final numbers make 'Avengers' even bigger all-time smash

Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' did even better in final weekend numbers than the record-setting preliminaries indicated, grossing $257.7M to set a domestic opening record, and setting a worldwide record with a whopping $630M.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) had projected $225M after Thursday previews, and then said in Sunday projections that it had made an all-time best $250M.

But Disney had been conservative with estimates on the other Avengers films, Box Office Mojo notes.

Nearly all other films in release suffered with all the oxygen out of the room, each losing half or more from their take last week, with one notable exception: Marvel fellow Black Panther jumped back into the top five from the No. 8 spot.

A Quiet Place (VIA, VIAB) returned to the No. 2 spot but kept performing for Paramount, adding $11M to hit cumulative domestic gross of $148.5M; and I Feel Pretty (STX) stuck at No. 3 with $8.2M.

Rampage (NYSE:TWX) was No. 4 with $7.2M (cumulative domestic: $78M) and No. 5 Black Panther (DIS) added $4.7M to its own impressive cumulative numbers: $688.4M domestic and $1.334B worldwide.