MasTec +4% after Q1 beat; guides Q2, full year EPS above consensus

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) +4% after-hours as it easily beats Q1 earnings expectations and guides Q2 and FY 2018 earnings above consensus.

For Q2, MTZ sees EPS of $1.03 vs. $1.01 analyst consensus estimate and revenues of ~$1.78B vs. $1.81B consensus, with adjusted EBITDA of ~$189M; for the full year, MTZ forecasts EPS of $3.65 vs. $3.50 consensus and revenues of ~$6.9B vs. $6.77B consensus, with adjusted EBITDA of ~$700M, or 10.2% of revenue.

MTZ also says it 18-month backlog hit a record for the second straight quarter, with backlog as of March 31 at $7.6M, a $1.9B or 33% increase from a year ago.