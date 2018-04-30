U.S. delays tariffs on European Union, Canada and Mexico for 30 days

The Trump administration is delaying a decision about whether to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on the European Union, Canada and Mexico until June 1, giving key allies a reprieve as the countries carry out further negotiations.

The administration, which has granted temporary exemptions to a few countries, also has reached initial agreements with Argentina, Australia and Brazil that will allow them to avoid the tariffs for now; details of those agreements are expected to be finalized in the next 30 days.

Related tickers include X, AKS, MT, NUE, STLD, CLF, CMC, RS, WOR, TS, TMST, ZEUS, SCHN, AA, CENX, KALU, CSTM, ARNC, SLX, JJU, FOIL