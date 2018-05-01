CFTC chair comments on crypto regulation

Bitcoin has "elements of all of the different asset classes," according to CFTC Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo, stating that the popular cryptocurrency is part currency, part security and part digital coin.

"At the end of the day, it's for Congress, and not regulators, to decide whether new policies should be evolved for these new asset classes... I don’t see it being resolved any time soon."

