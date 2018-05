Britain has drafted a new template for how it can avoid a hard land border in Ireland ahead of Brexit negotiations that will resume tomorrow.

The preferred solution - known as Option A - would use a sweeping new free-trade agreement and customs deal with the EU to avoid the need for tariffs and goods checks at the border.

Option B would be to use technological solutions and "trusted trader" schemes.

