Dollar back in fashion, futures dip

Amid expectations of upcoming rate hikes, the dollar has broken into positive territory for the year.

The move higher comes ahead of this week's Fed meeting and jobs report, two events that are likely to define its near-term fate.

May Day holidays in many centers across Asia and Europe also meant trading was sparser than usual, although the "Sell in May" theme seemed to hit traders in the U.S., with stock index futures dipping ahead of the bell.

Oil is down 1% at $67.92/bbl, gold is 0.8% lower at $1309/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.96%.

