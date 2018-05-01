Meritor acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) strikes a deal to acquire most of the assets of AA Gear & Manufacturing and its subsidiaries for an undisclosed amount. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Michigan-based AAG is a privately-held manufacturer that provides low-to-medium volume batch manufacturing for complex gear and shaft applications, as well as quick-turnaround prototyping solutions and emergency plant support.e.

"The addition of AAG will provide our Components business with increased technical capabilities that will enable Meritor to offer new products and applications and to accelerate our components growth strategy," says Meritor CFO Kevin Nowlan,

Meritor will discuss the transaction in more detail on the Q2 earnings conference call on May 3.

