Macy's expands off-price concept

Macy’s (NYSE:M) provides an update on the expansion of off-price concept Macy’s Backstage.

The company says it opened approximately 20 Backstage locations in Q1 as part of its previously announced plan to open 100 locations within existing Macy’s stores in FY18. .

Macy’s plans to open a dedicated Backstage distribution center in Columbus, Ohio in the fall of 2019to support the initiative.

"This new distribution center will enable us to move merchandise to our Backstage locations faster and with more flexibility," says CEO Jeff Gennette.

Source: Press Release