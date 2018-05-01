More on Gramercy Property's Q1 beat

Q1 core FFO of $85M or $0.51 per share vs. $72.5M and $0.51 year ago, topping estimates by a penny. AFFO per share of $0.49 up from $0.48. Dividend is $0.375.

End-of-quarter portfolio of 362 properties totaling 80.9M rentable square feet; 97.3% occupied and weighted average remaining lease term of 7.1years.

Domestic same-store (262 properties) cash NOI growth of 0.4% during quarter; same-store cash NOI growth for industrial portfolio of 0.7%.

Conference call at 11 ET

GPT flat premarket