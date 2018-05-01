More on Fresh Del Monte's Q1

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) reports Banana segment sales rose 1.8% to $453.2M and volume decreased 8% in Q1.

Other fresh produce segment sales grew 13.4% to $573.9M, primarily due to higher net sales in the Company's fresh-cut, avocado, vegetable and pineapple product lines.

Prepared food segment sales fell 2.6% to $79M, primarily the result of lower net sales in the Company's industrial pineapple product line.

Revenue by geography: North America: $663.4M (+10.3%); Europe: $194.1M (+11.2%); Middle East: $115.9M (-5.7%); Asia: $112.7M (-0.4%); Other: $20M (-2%).

Gross margin rate flat at 9.6%.

SG&A expense rate improved 20 bps to 4.4%.

Operating margin rate down 10 bps to 5.1%.

