Pricing offsets traffic declines at Brinker International

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) reports comparable sales increased 0.5% for the Maggiano's chain in FQ3 and fell 0.2% for Chili's. Traffic was lower at both chains during the quarter, while pricing added to growth.

Restaurant operating margin fell 90 bps to 16.1% of sales. Operating income as a percentage of revenue fell 10 bps to 8.9%.

Looking ahead, Brinker expects full-year revenue to be flat to down 0.5%. Comparable sales are forecast to be down 0.5% to 1.0%. Operating margin is seen falling 65 to 75 baiss points.

