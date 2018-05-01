Regeneron and Sanofi drop price of Praluent effective July 1

Aimed at improving patient access and simplifying insurance coverage, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and development partner Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) announce they will reduce the price of high cholesterol drug Praluent (alirocumab) through Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) in consideration of being the exclusive PCSK9 inhibitor on its national formulary.

The new price becomes effective on July 1. Express Scripts will pass a portion of the Praluent rebates it receives from the companies back to patients enrolled in participating commercial health benefit plans, including those offered by employers.

Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer, M.D., says, "This paradigm-shifting agreement is designed to break the gridlock so that Praluent is finally able to reach patients most in need. U.S.cardiologists have experienced unprecedented challenges in securing access for Praluent for patients who were clearly appropriate, but were denied coverage. This agreement sets a new standard in industry and payer collaboration that we hope will serve as a model for how to make innovative medicines more accessible and affordable."

Both Praluent and Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Repatha (evolocumab) have struggled to gain traction due, in part, to the high relative prices.