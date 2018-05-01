Macau gaming revenue soars in April

Macau gaming revenue soared 27.6% in April to 25.7B patacas to smash the +21% consensus analyst estimate, according to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The huge gain came against a comparable from last year of +16% growth.

Union Gaming sees the Macau GGR momentum continuing. "With GGR growth accelerating and both VIP and mass remaining above 20% growth, we remain bullish on the market and have a high degree of confidence in our +17% GGR forecast for the year with a bias to the upside," writes analyst Grant Govertsen.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

